Legal expert calls for Nigerian Construction Act to curb building collapses

Nigeria has recorded more than 650 building collapses since 1974, claiming at least 1,616 lives, according to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG). Against this backdrop, legal expert Abiola Aderibigbe has urged the enactment of a Nigerian Construction Act to harmonise regulations, strengthen safety, and boost investor confidence.

Aderibigbe, a global legal practitioner and PhD candidate in construction, energy, and infrastructure law, described Nigeria’s current framework as “complex, overlapping, and in need of harmonisation.”

“Nigeria has an opportunity to move beyond dispersed laws, stalled projects, and preventable building collapses. The construction sector is simply too important — for jobs, housing, infrastructure, and national development — not to be supported by a coherent and consistently applied legal framework,” he said.

The construction sector remains one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-oil industries, contributing 4.74% of GDP in Q1 2025 (NBS). However, weak enforcement of instruments such as the National Building Code and Public Procurement Act has left gaps in safety, governance, and efficiency.

Citing reforms in the UK, Singapore, and Australia, Aderibigbe noted that unified legislation in those countries improved payment practices, strengthened safety standards, and streamlined dispute resolution. In his policy brief, he outlined statutory payment timelines, contractor registration and grading, stricter health and safety enforcement, skills transfer to strengthen local content, and anti-corruption safeguards as core elements that could form the backbone of a Nigerian Construction Act.

With Nigeria facing an annual infrastructure financing gap of over $100 billion (World Bank/AfDB), Aderibigbe stressed that a predictable legal framework would help attract capital while saving lives.

“Investors and development finance institutions want predictability. A Construction Act would strengthen project bankability and reduce risks, helping Nigeria mobilise the billions it needs for roads, power, and housing,” he added.

Aderibigbe emphasised that reform is urgent: “This is not just about technical reform. It’s about saving lives, creating jobs, and restoring trust in Nigeria’s built environment. The time to act is now.”