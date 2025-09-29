Leadership change in RTEAN as Ugwu replaces Adeniyi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has appointed Comrade Henry Ejiofor Ugwu as its new National Secretary-General.

The decision was taken at the NEC meeting of 25 September 2025, presided over by the Deputy National President (Administration), Ambassador Mohammed Abubakar Bishara.

A communiqué issued afterwards, signed by the National President, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, and Comrade Ugwu, confirmed the change.

The communiqué stated that Mr Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi has been relieved of his position and is no longer authorised to act in any capacity as Secretary-General of the Association.

It further declared Ugwu as the new National Secretary-General with immediate effect.

Adeniyi had earlier been suspended in August, after which the NEC set up a seven-member committee chaired by Dr Samuel Agbede, with Hon Adamu Zubairu Jalaluddeen as secretary, to review matters relating to his office.

The NEC said it considered the committee’s report and adopted its recommendations in line with the Association’s constitution and the Trade Unions Act, Cap. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (as amended).