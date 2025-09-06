LASU warns against fake admission offers

The Lagos State University (LASU) on Friday said no member of staff had the authority or capacity to offer admission for money, warning candidates against deception.

The university management stated this in a statement issued by the Deputy Registrar and Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Mrs Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile.

She advised candidates that anyone making such claims was exploiting desperation and could not fulfill those promises.

“No staff member has the authority or capacity to offer admission in exchange for money. Candidates must not be deceived by such false claims. The university refutes, in the strongest terms, any suggestion that admission can be bought.

“We sympathise sincerely with candidates who, despite strong results, could not be admitted, but LASU cannot be coerced into exceeding its approved capacity,” she said.

She said the university had monitored with keen interest social media posts and comments about the ongoing 2025/2026 admission exercise at LASU.

“Ordinarily, LASU owes no applicant an explanation regarding admission. However, a misleading narrative has emerged on social media, alleging staff involvement in admission racketeering. As a responsive institution, LASU cannot remain silent, for silence could allow misinformation to harden into accepted truth,” she said.

She said it was therefore important to establish some facts for the benefit of the public.

“LASU Law 2004, as amended, provides that the university shall adopt a merit-driven admission policy, open to Nigerian and international students. This is with special preference for Lagosians, using a 70-30 guiding principle, whenever possible. This means that, after the merit list is released, Lagos State indigenes are prioritised before other candidates are considered.

“In line with this principle, LASU has offered admission to candidates of all origins who scored highest in each course, strictly on merit,” she said.

She added that the university had also admitted qualified and verified Lagos indigenes under supplementary and discretionary categories.