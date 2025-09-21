LASTMA warns against use of union stickers on private vehicles

*LASTMA official

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned transport unions and affiliates against fixing ‘union stickers’ on private vehicles in place of valid registration numbers.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, issued the warning in a statement released on Sunday by Mr Taofiq Adebayo, the agency’s Public Affairs Director.

Bakare-Oki described the practice as a violation of regulatory standards, a serious security risk, and an attempt to undermine lawful vehicle identification systems within Lagos.

He stressed that, under Lagos State’s security framework, every vehicle must be duly registered through constitutionally empowered government agencies responsible for vehicular regulation and enforcement.

The LASTMA chief warned that unauthorised identifiers compromise public safety, obstruct effective law enforcement, and weaken the integrity of statutory registration protocols.

He reaffirmed that the Lagos State Government would not tolerate attempts to evade established procedures by using unlawful stickers or symbols.

Bakare-Oki disclosed that LASTMA, in collaboration with security agencies and other enforcement bodies, would intensify surveillance along major routes to ensure strict compliance with traffic laws.

He warned that vehicles using unauthorised stickers or identifiers would be impounded, with offenders facing sanctions in line with legal provisions.

The LASTMA boss urged transport union members to comply with registration laws, stressing that proper registration safeguards both public order and the collective security of Lagos residents.

He appealed for the cooperation of all stakeholders in sanitising the transport sector, assuring that enforcement measures would continue to protect lives and property across the state.

Vanguard News