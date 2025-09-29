LASTMA nabs Togolese driver after speed-Induced crash on Lagos Island

By Efe Onodjae

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday apprehended a Togolese driver who knocked down a pedestrian while driving at high speed around Adeniji Adele Intersection, inward Ilubirin, Lagos Island.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of a Mazda car with registration number EPE 749 GS lost control while recklessly speeding and rammed into a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the road. The victim was left critically injured and lying in a pool of blood.

In an attempt to escape justice, the driver tried to flee the scene, but LASTMA officers gave him a hot chase and eventually arrested him. He was later handed over to policemen from the Adeniji Adele Division for further investigation and prosecution.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) were immediately called in by LASTMA operatives, and the injured victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned motorists against reckless driving, stressing that overspeeding remains one of the leading causes of accidents in Lagos.

While sympathising with the victim, Bakare-Oki wished him a speedy recovery and reiterated LASTMA’s commitment to ensuring safety and orderliness across the state’s roads.