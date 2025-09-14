LagRide targets 10,000 new drivers for year-end travel surge

…launch bank-backed leasing

LagRide, the smart mobility and e-hailing platform operated by CIG Group in partnership with the Lagos State Government, has unveiled a new vehicle leasing programme aimed at onboarding 10,000 drivers and partners before the busy Ember season.

The initiative, supported by Nigerian banks, will expand the company’s fleet and boost transport availability during the high-demand period marked by weddings, concerts, airport arrivals, and holiday travel.

“Lagos becomes the heartbeat of Africa during the Ember months. LagRide exists so that movement around the city is dignified, safe and joyful,” said Chief Diana Chen, Chair of CIG Group. “By joining forces with Nigerian banks, we are handing the steering wheel of that experience to empowered local entrepreneurs.”

The programme offers drivers access to new CIG vehicles with bank-backed financing, flexible repayment plans tied to kilometres driven, and full coverage for insurance, maintenance, and operational support. Drivers are guaranteed a pathway to ownership, with repayments designed to remain affordable and sustainable.

Jubril Arogundade, Acting Managing Director of LagRide Nigeria Limited, described the scheme as an extension of the company’s founding mission. “From day one, we have offered local solutions that meet world-class standards. The new leasing programme gives drivers a transparent route to car ownership while improving service quality for riders.”

LagRide emphasised safety as a core value, with each leased vehicle fitted with driver-facing cameras, panic buttons, and live diagnostics linked to command centres. Vehicles will also be maintained to international standards to ensure reliable, clean, and comfortable rides.

To support the expansion, the company’s training hub — LagRide Academy — will prepare new drivers with courses covering road safety, customer service, financial literacy, and first aid. Graduates receive certificates, health and life insurance, smartphones, and vehicles, with monthly earnings projected between ₦250,000 and ₦400,000. Top performers may qualify for accelerated vehicle ownership within six months.

Interested applicants can register at the LagRide Driver Centre in Alausa, Ikeja, or via the LagRide Partner app. Requirements include a valid driver’s licence, LASDRI card, and proof of address. Non-drivers can also participate by leasing cars and hiring Academy-trained drivers, creating opportunities for investors.

The first batch of bank-financed vehicles will roll out before the end of September, ensuring Lagosians and visitors enjoy expanded mobility options ahead of the festive season.

Chief Diana Chen concluded: “This programme is not only about vehicles and finance. It is about dignity of work, pride of service, and the freedom for every Lagosian to move with confidence.”