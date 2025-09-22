Lagosians to experience five days of culture, music, and creativity

By Prisca Sam-Duru

As Lagos thrives in its position as an incredible hub for art, culture, and entertainment in Nigeria, more companies continue to open their doors to promote the rich heritage of the country.

Visitors at the Orange Island, a space that has been transformed into a hub of immersive entertainment in Lekki Lagos, will be treated to scintillating cultural experience, music, and authentic creativity

The five immersive days of curated experiences scheduled to take place from September 26 to October 1, 2025, once again, bring the Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT) experience to Lagos.

Hosted by the Jameson Irish Whiskey, the 2025 edition expected to light up Lagos with entertainment begins on September 26, with WAF & Street Souk After Dark: A fusion of skating, fashion, and music. MIA & Vogue Boys: Nostalgic games, waterpark fun, fashion showcases, and standout performances; Afrovibes: An intimate live music showcase inspired by Lagos Street Sounds and busking culture, all take place afterwards. No event takes place on September 29 as Jameson Distillery experiences a moment of pause.

Action, however, continues on September 30 with Afro Jam, a powerful all-female music lineup paired with Deeds Magazine.

To mark the country’s independence this year, there will be a Mainland Block Party, an Independence Day celebration with a massive music concert, on October 1.

What makes JDOT particularly distinct is not only its stages and showcases, but the Distillery Experience itself. Guests will be invited to step into the company’s world through interactive sessions that spotlight the craft of Irish whiskey-making from guided tastings and mixology workshops to storytelling that connects 245 years of heritage with Lagos’ contemporary vibrance. For the first time, attendees will also have access to limited-edition Jameson merchandise, designed as keepsakes to mark the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the event, Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard, said that

“JDOT has become more than an event; it’s a community. This year at Orange Island, we are creating a space where creativity, fashion, music, and culture come alive, connecting people in the true Jameson spirit of togetherness.”