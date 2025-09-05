Lagos youths trained on leadership, values, at Knights of St. Mulumba Nigeria 3-day programme

By Esther Onyegbula

The Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM), Lagos Metro-Council, Region 2, Ikeja Sub-Council, has concluded a three-day intensive youth programme aimed at nurturing 21st-century leadership skills, values, and identity among Catholic youths and young leaders.

The event, which ran from September 2 to 4 at the Upper Room of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Toyin Street, Ikeja, was held under the general theme, “Nurturing 21st Century Youths, Knights and Ladies in a Changing World.”

Speaking at the opening session, Worthy Grand Knight, Ikeja Sub-Council, Sir Eugene Maduabuchi Nwaizugbe, described the initiative as a deliberate effort to equip young Catholics with the mindset, skills, and ethical foundation needed to navigate contemporary challenges while holding firmly to Christian values.

The programme featured a keynote address, lectures, workshops, reflections, and interactive sessions anchored by seasoned professionals, senior knights, and invited facilitators.

On the first day, Past Grand Knight, Idimu Sub-Council, Sir/Dr. Isidore Ezema, delivered the keynote address titled “Leadership as Service: The Christian Perspective.” Other sessions included the history of the Knights and Ladies of St. Mulumba, delivered by Worthy Grand Knight, Ojodu Sub-Council, Sir/Dr. David Ehikhuemen, who also anchored a session focused on “The Engaged Youth in Contemporary Times” as it relates to the order.

Day two focused on mindset and skills for contemporary leadership. Workshops included “The Quantum Leap” delivered by Worthy Past Grand Knight, Ojodu Sub-Council, Sir/Dr. Charles Ugwu, while reflections on “Global Youth Movements” were facilitated by the Dr. Kester Awani Foundation.

The final day, themed “Execution, Service and Legacy,” featured workshops on project design, teamwork, accountability, and ethical leadership. The session was anchored by the Founder of Life Academy, Barr. Folashade. There were also indoor brainstorming activities such as chess, scrabble, and other games to promote teamwork and strategy among participants.

The closing Mass was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Anthony Anagbaso, Associate Priest of St. Anthony’s Parish, Gbaja. Dignitaries in attendance included Worthy Supreme Secretary, Sir Dan Uzochukwu Egwu; Worthy Lady President, Ladies of St. Mulumba, Ikeja, Lady Stella Abiagom; Worthy Deputy Grand Knight, Ojodu Sub-Council, Arinze Azuh; and Lady Mother Nyingi Dan-Egwu, Past Lady President, among others.

In his vote of thanks, Worthy Grand Knight, Sir Eugene Nwaizugbe, appreciated his Worthy Deputy Grand Knight, Fidelis Molokwu; Sir Ralph J. Karieren; and Sister Lilian Chinwe Ozorgwu, Coordinator, Chief Mentor and Mentor, YSM Ikeja Sub-Council, for a programme well conceived and executed. Participants from Ikeja, Maryland, Ketu, and Ojodu Sub-Councils were urged to translate lessons from the programme into service in their communities and parishes.