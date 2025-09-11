Lagos will not rest until malaria is history — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State has reaffirmed its leadership in Nigeria’s fight against malaria, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declaring that the state “will not rest until malaria is history.”

The governor made the pledge at the Mid-Term Review of the Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination in Lagos State, held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island. The high-level meeting brought together national policymakers, global partners, and private sector stakeholders to assess progress on the Impact Project and digitalization programme launched in March.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had already reduced malaria prevalence to about one percent.

“When we kicked off this initiative in March, our vision was clear: to move Lagos from a high-burden malaria zone to one on the brink of elimination. Today, the data shows we are closer than ever. Lagos will not rest until malaria is history — not just for us, but as a model for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

He highlighted the success of the state’s new digital malaria surveillance system, which connects public and private hospitals, pharmacies, and patent medicine vendors to track cases in real time.

“For the first time, we have a platform that makes malaria visible. Every Lagosian must have access to rapid testing and the right treatment, when and where necessary. No case must slip through the cracks,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to take ownership of prevention by destroying mosquito breeding sites, testing before treatment, and trusting the health system.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, praised Lagos’ pioneering role in digital innovation and private sector integration in malaria care, calling it a “game-changer.” He assured that the Federal Ministry of Health would adopt best practices from Lagos to strengthen the national elimination drive.

International partners also commended the progress. World Bank Senior Health Specialist, Dr. Onoriode Ezire, noted that malaria prevalence in Lagos dropped from 15 percent in 2010 to just over 3 percent in 2022, and now about one percent. He stressed the need for “zero-reporting protocols” where even the absence of cases is documented.

WHO’s Team Lead, Dr. Maya Ngon, described Lagos as “a continental model of leadership, innovation, and partnership in malaria control,” pledging technical support until full elimination is achieved.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that malaria was no longer the dominant cause of fever in Lagos, as only 5.6 percent of cases test positive in informal outlets.

“Lagos is now a malaria pre-elimination state. Most fevers here are malaria-negative and need alternative treatment. This is why testing before treatment is no longer optional — it is essential,” Abayomi said.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, however, raised concerns over testing costs, warning that patients may bypass diagnosis if it remains unaffordable. He called for subsidized testing to prevent misuse of malaria medicines.

Private sector stakeholders, including Maisha Meds Nigeria, pledged continued support through technology-driven tools.

The review ended with a joint resolution by government, partners, and community stakeholders to intensify surveillance, enforce testing protocols, and strengthen public health communication.

With these commitments, Lagos is now positioned not just as Nigeria’s malaria pre-elimination state, but as a benchmark for Africa’s fight against the disease.