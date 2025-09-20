Lagos will not rest until malaria is history — Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State yesterday reaffirmed its position as the country’s model in the fight against malaria, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declaring that the state will not rest until malaria is history.

The Governor made the pledge while addressing participants at the Mid-Term Review of the Pathway to Malaria Pre-Elimination in Lagos State, held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island.

The high-level meeting brought together national policymakers, global partners, and private sector stakeholders to assess progress on the Impact Project and digitalization programme launched in March.

Sanwo-Olu described the review as a decisive checkpoint in Lagos’ public health journey, revealing that the state had already reduced malaria prevalence to about one percent.

“When we kicked off this initiative in March, our vision was clear: to move Lagos from a high-burden malaria zone to one on the brink of elimination. Today, the data shows we are closer than ever. Lagos will not rest until malaria is history — not just for us, but as a model for Nigeria and Africa,” the Governor said.

He highlighted the success of Lagos’ new digital malaria surveillance system, which connects public and private hospitals, pharmacies, and patent medicine vendors, ensuring that cases are tracked in real time.

“For the first time, we have a platform that makes malaria visible. Every Lagosian must have access to rapid testing and the right treatment, when and where necessary. No case must slip through the cracks,” he added.

The Governor urged residents to take ownership of prevention by destroying mosquito breeding sites, testing before treatment, and trusting the health system, stressing that government alone could not defeat malaria.

Speaking, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, praised Lagos for pioneering digital innovation and private sector integration in malaria care, describing it as a game-changer.

“Lagos has shown us that digital innovation and private sector integration can transform malaria control. What we see here is a game-changer for Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“Lessons from Lagos will inform the national strategy going forward,” Pate said, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Health would adopt best practices from the state to strengthen Nigeria’s malaria elimination drive.

International partners also commended the state’s progress. World Bank Senior Health Specialist, Dr. Onoriode Ezire, noted that Lagos had moved from a 15 percent malaria prevalence in 2010 to just over 3 percent in 2022, and now around one percent.

“This is remarkable progress. But to sustain it, Lagos must adopt zero-reporting protocols, where even the absence of cases is reported. Every single case must be investigated swiftly, so that no data gaps exist,” Ezire warned.

The World Health Organization’s Team Lead, Dr. Maya Ngon, described Lagos as “a continental model of leadership, innovation, and partnership in malaria control,” pledging technical support until the state achieves full elimination.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that malaria was no longer the dominant cause of fever in Lagos, with only 5.6 percent of cases testing positive in informal outlets.

“Lagos is now a malaria pre-elimination state. Most fevers here are malaria-negative and need alternative treatment. This is why testing before treatment is no longer optional — it is essential,” Abayomi said.

He stressed that accurate diagnosis was critical to preventing drug misuse and ensuring proper care for patients with non-malarial fevers.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, however, raised concern over the cost of diagnostics, warning that patients might continue to bypass testing if it remained unaffordable.

“If testing is not free or affordable, patients will bypass it and demand drugs. To stop irrational use of malaria medicines, Lagos must continue to subsidize testing and strengthen accountability,” he said.

Also, the Private sector players, including Maisha Meds Nigeria, pledged continued support for Lagos’ malaria elimination agenda, citing technology-driven tools as key to sustaining progress.

The review ended with a joint resolution by government, partners, and community stakeholders to intensify surveillance, enforce strict adherence to testing protocols, and expand public health communication.

With these commitments, Lagos is now firmly positioned not just as Nigeria’s malaria pre-elimination state, but as a benchmark for Africa’s fight against the disease.