Lagos warns transport unions against use of stickers as registration numbers

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Orders Reflective Jackets for Night Courier Deliveries

…Glovo to Distribute 3,000 Free Vests to Riders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has ordered transport unions and affiliated associations to immediately desist from the illegal practice of affixing “union stickers” on private vehicles in place of valid registration numbers, warning that defaulters’ vehicles will be impounded.

In a related directive aimed at enhancing road safety, the government has mandated the compulsory use of reflective jackets and visibility tapes by all courier and delivery riders operating between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport Education and Innovation, Mr. Oluwatobi Idowu, said the new safety measure will reduce the risks of accidents involving dispatch riders. He added that all delivery motorcycles and bicycles must also be fitted with reflective tapes or markers for visibility.

Musa urged courier companies to sensitize their riders and ensure compliance, warning that enforcement agencies including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) would impose sanctions on violators.

As part of compliance efforts, Glovo Nigeria announced that it will distribute 3,000 reflective vests free of charge to its riders within the next month. In a statement signed by its General Manager, Mr. Lamide Akinola, the company commended the initiative, describing it as a vital step towards protecting both riders and other road users.

Crackdown on Union Stickers

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned the use of union stickers as substitutes for proper registration numbers, describing the act as a serious security risk and violation of state laws.

He emphasized that every vehicle operating on Lagos roads must be duly registered through government-approved agencies, noting that unauthorized identifiers undermine law enforcement and public safety.

“Any vehicle discovered navigating the roadways under the guise of ‘union sticker’ identifiers, or other unauthorized symbols, shall be summarily impounded, and the culpable parties shall face full sanctions under the law,” Bakare-Oki warned.

He added that LASTMA, working with security formations and other enforcement agencies, will intensify surveillance across the state to ensure compliance, stressing that adherence to registration protocols is both a legal obligation and a safeguard for collective security.