Lagos TUC condemns alleged sack of Dangote workers

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), Lagos State Council, has condemned the alleged mass termination of over 800 Nigerian workers at the Dangote Refinery because “they exercised their fundamental right to join the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), a legally registered trade union under Nigerian law.”

The Union made their stand known in a statement by Comrade Aladetan Abiodun, and Veronica E.,

Chairman and Assistant Secretary, respectively.

They said: “This action is not only a grave violation of Nigeria’s Constitution and labour laws, but a direct assault on the principles of democracy, justice, and decent work. It is deeply troubling that a company of such national importance would resort to union-busting tactics in this manner, disregarding the constitutional rights of workers and undermining decades of progress in labour relations in Nigeria.

“We are appalled by this anti-worker behaviour and view it as an affront not only to the affected workers but to the entire Nigerian labour movement. The right to freedom of association and the right to unionize are protected by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Trade Unions Act, and binding international treaties such as ILO Conventions 87 and 98, both ratified by Nigeria.

“These instruments prohibit any form of discrimination or retaliation against workers for joining or participating in trade unions.

“Let it be clearly stated: joining a trade union is not a crime. It is a lawful act that must never be met with punishment. The arbitrary dismissal of over 800 workers for union affiliation is not only illegal — it is immoral and economically reckless. It threatens industrial peace and undermines national efforts to build a fair and inclusive economy.

“The TUC calls on the Minister of Labour to urgently convene talks between Dangote Refinery and PENGASSAN and enforce labour laws, urges the Registrar of Trade Unions to act against any employer violating workers’ union rights, and appeals to the Lagos State Government to intervene and prevent such abuse from taking root in the state.

“The TUC Lagos State Council wishes to remind the Dangote Group that industrial relations must be guided by law, not by corporate ego. If allowed to stand, this action would create a dangerous precedent where workers in Nigeria are silenced and sacked for simply standing up for their rights.

“This is not the time for grandstanding or victimisation. This is the time for responsible dialogue. PENGASSAN is a mature and responsible union that has always chosen engagement over disruption. It is Dangote Refinery that is now threatening economic stability by triggering unnecessary conflict.

“We urge the immediate reinstatement of all affected workers, and the commencement of structured, good-faith negotiations with their union representatives.

“TUC Lagos stands firmly with PENGASSAN and the affected workers. We will not fold our arms while our rights are trampled upon in broad daylight.

“To this end, the TUC Lagos State Council hereby puts all affiliates of the Trade Union Congress in Lagos State on notice should the need arise as we await further directive from the National Body, we will not hesitate to mobilise all legal, industrial, and organisational tools at our disposal to defend the constitutional rights of the sacked workers and protect the integrity of our labour laws. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

