Lagos trails Nairobi, Entebbe in Rwanda’s passenger traffic ranking – IATA

By Dickson Omobola

International Air Transportation Association, IATA, has disclosed that Lagos, with 14,500 passengers, is behind Nairobi in Kenya and Entebbe in Uganda, among the most popular city destinations from Rwanda.

Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East of IATA, Kamil Al Awahdi, stated this in Kigali, Rwanda, at the ongoing Africa Aviation 2025.

Awahdi, in a paper titled: ‘Value of Air Transport to Rwanda,’ said among the top 10 most popular city destinations from Rwanda, Nairobi, Kenya, ranked first with 56,600 passengers; Entebbe, Uganda, came second with 28,000 passengers; Brussels, Belgium, third with 25,100 passengers; Johannesburg, South Africa, fourth with 19,200 passengers; Dubai, United Arab Emirates, fifth with 17,000 passengers; Lagos, Nigeria, sixth with 14,500 passengers; Paris, France, seventh with 14,500 passengers; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, eighth with 13,600 passengers; Bujumbura, Burundi, ninth with 11,300 passengers; and London, United Kingdom, tenth with 10,800 passengers.

He said: “Rwanda has made aviation central to economic and social development, with the sector contributing $160 million to GDP and supporting 42,000 jobs. By integrating aviation into its tourism strategy, investing in modern infrastructure, and meeting global standards for safety, Rwanda has built a competitive and resilient industry that is driving growth and connectivity.

“The country’s early adoption and investment in modern interactive passenger data system, API-PNR, sets a best-practice example for others to follow. With continued focus on cost-efficient infrastructure, training and capacity building, and championing regional connectivity and sustainability, aviation is well-supported to contribute even more to Rwanda’s growth.”