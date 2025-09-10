Lagos releases 2nd admission list for model colleges, upgraded sec schools

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced the release of the second batch of admission lists for model colleges and upgraded secondary schools.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Kayode Sutton.

According to Sutton, wards can begin to check their status from Thursday, September 11.

Part of the release read: “We are pleased to announce the release of the Second Batch of admission lists for Model Colleges and Upgraded Secondary Schools starting Thursday, September 11, 2025.

“Parents/Guardians of prospective wards can check at their ward’s schools of choice, the Ministry and the Lagos State Examinations Board for their admission status.

“Please, accept the warm regards of the Ministry. And congratulations to all successful candidates.”