Lagos records 2,400 fire outbreaks out of 13,700 emergencies in 17 years

…Set to Chart New Course in Emergency Management at Conference

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos – The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it has responded to more than 13,700 emergencies between 2008 and 2025, underscoring its strength and resilience in emergency management. Out of this figure, 2,400 were fire outbreaks.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known on Thursday while briefing journalists on the forthcoming National SEMA Conference, scheduled for October 2–4, 2025, in Lagos. The event is being organized by LASEMA in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The three-day conference, themed “Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria,” will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security agencies, private sector leaders, and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Highlights of the event will include keynote addresses, technical sessions, cross-sector collaborations, and a live simulation exercise at the Lagos State Emergency and Relief/Rescue Camp, Igando.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, Lagos was chosen as host due to its success stories in disaster management, which other states seek to emulate.

“The exercise will demonstrate coordinated multi-agency response to complex disaster scenarios, underscoring Nigeria’s capacity for resilience,” he said.

He noted that Lagos continues to lead in sub-national emergency management, having managed diverse incidents including fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

“Over 1,450 emergencies were managed in just the first eight months of 2025. More than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone. Since 2008, the state has handled over 4,600 road and motor accidents, alongside 2,400 fire outbreaks,” he explained.

He added that targeted interventions for children introduced in 2023 have improved survival outcomes, while technology, training, and collaboration with NEMA have further strengthened community resilience.