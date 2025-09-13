Lagos pupils set to experience live theatre with The Girl with the Louding Voice

By Esther Onyegbula

Hundreds of public school children in Lagos will, for the first time, experience live theatre as the Ovie Brume Foundation and The Louding Voice Foundation stage a special adaptation of The Girl with the Louding Voice, the award-winning debut novel by Abi Daré.

The production, scheduled for October 11 and 12 at Glover Hall, Ikoyi, is being organised to mark this year’s International Day of the Girl Child. It will be performed by children, for children, with free access for pupils drawn from public schools across the state.

Published in 2020, Daré’s novel has been translated into 24 languages and is taught in classrooms around the world. Its message, that education is the key to breaking cycles of poverty and empowering young girls, forms the central theme of the stage adaptation.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Louding Officer of The Louding Voice Foundation, Abi Daré, said her inspiration was borne out of a conversation with a teacher in Makoko.

“When I asked if her pupils had ever seen a play, a museum, or anything to widen their world, her answer was no. That ‘no’ lived in me until now. This production is for children like them and for every child that dares to dream,” she said.

Beyond the performance, scholarships tagged Scholarships of Courage will be awarded to girls who have shown resilience in remaining in school despite personal or financial obstacles. The awards are designed to honour the spirit of Adunni, the novel’s young heroine.

Describing the production as a platform to highlight the struggles and dreams of young Nigerian girls, Executive Director of the Ovie Brume Foundation, Ese Brume, said:

“To all the Adunnis in our beloved Nigeria, this is for you. We hear you. We see you. And we will do what we can to help your voices be heard and your dreams fulfilled.”

With this initiative, the organisers say they hope to ignite in children a love for storytelling, literacy, and the arts, while affirming that every girl deserves the opportunity to learn and thrive.