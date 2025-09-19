Lagos Police foil riot, arrest 18 hoodlums at Tejuosho Market

Olohundare Jimoh

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Police Command said that it has restored peace and normalcy to Tejuosho Market Phase II, Surulere, following violent disturbances allegedly caused by hoodlums who mobilised under the guise of protesting a power outage.

According to the Command on Thursday, the hoodlums vandalised sections of a commercial bank within the market and launched attacks on policemen on guard duty.

Police authorities said operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) repelled the attack and prevented the thugs from invading both the bank and the market police post, stressing that officers exercised “a high level of restraint” despite provocation.

In a statement signed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Babasuyi B. Oluseyi, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, the Command disclosed that 18 suspects were arrested at the scene.

The statement read in part: “On 18th September, 2025, at about 2:30pm, the Command received a distress call that hoodlums and miscreants had started attacking people, damaging goods and properties in Tejuosho Market. Further information revealed that the hoodlums attacked Mobile Policemen guarding a commercial bank within the market who firmly repelled them and prevented them from invading the bank. They were also prevented from invading the Market Police Post.”

The police chief, it was gathered, immediately deployed additional personnel, including conventional policemen and tactical squads, to restore calm in the area.

Oluseyi added that trading activities resumed afterwards and assured that investigations were ongoing to track other perpetrators.

He further quoted CP Jimoh as warning that violent attacks on security personnel and destruction of property would not be tolerated.

“The suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigations,” the statement added.

The Command urged traders and residents to go about their businesses without fear, while advising members of the public to channel complaints through the nearest police station or via its emergency hotlines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870.