Lagos official e-taxi service expands fleet with 100 electric vehicles

..Unveils leasing, driver ownership packages

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Lagride, the official government backed e-taxi service for Lagos, has added another 100 Electric Vehicles, EV to its growing fleet, to deepen city’s shift to cleaner, smarter and more reliable mobility, while maintaining the cadence of weekly fleet expansion to meet rising demand through the Ember period.

Speaking at a Media Day held in Lagride Alausa office, Executive Director of Lagride, Adeniyi Saliu, said that the EVs rollout is part of the Lagos State’s economic vision to drive shorter wait times, lower emissions and higher reliability during peak travel.

He said that the expansion is designed to create thousands of dignified jobs across operations, maintenance and driver pathways, while improving daily life for residents and visitors.

Saliu explained that the new EVs are specified for urban performance and efficiency adding that they can travel over 333 kilometres on a single charge, and can recharge to operating readiness in as little as 30 minutes under rapid charging conditions.

He said that there are multiple charging stations available across the state, whereby routing and driver scheduling are planned to keep vehicles in service and riders moving with minimal downtime.

His words: “Lower running costs mean drivers retain more income, and quiet, emissions-free operation contributes to a cleaner, healthier city.

“To broaden access, Lagride has introduced car leasing offers with leading banks that reduce the cost of entry for riders and drivers who need vehicles, alongside “Drive to Own and Drive to Earn” options that allow drivers to build equity over time while earning sustainably. These pathways combine economic empowerment with service quality, creating a virtuous cycle of better livelihoods and better journeys.

“A defining element of Lagride’s model is a rigorous maintenance culture. This culture spans scheduled preventive servicing, data-guided diagnostics, quality parts and trained technicians, and is reinforced by continuous driver education on care, safety and efficiency.

“The outcome is reliability on the road, longer vehicle life and a consistently better rider experience. The difference Lagosians will feel is not only new vehicles but the discipline that keeps them operating at a high standard, day after day”, he said.

Also, Public Relations and Communications Leader for Lagride, Ifeanyi Abraham, pointed out that in global hubs such as Dubai, government’s supported e-taxis set the pace on safety, affordability and reliability, saying that Lagos is now moving decisively in the same direction with professional driver training, technology that serves the public and vehicles that protect the environment.

The Media Day was attended by senior figures whose presence underscored the strong institutional, regulatory and operational backbone behind Lagride’s growth, including Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd), Senior Special Adviser to the Chairman on Government Relations and Business Development, DIG Adeleke Adeyinka (rtd), Head of Compliance and Enforcement.