Lagos, NEMA partner to host national SEMA conference 2025

The Lagos State Government, through its Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is set to host the National SEMA Conference 2025.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this while speaking with journalists during a press conference at Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

He said that the conference scheduled to hold from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 in Lagos, had the theme, “Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria.

Oke-Osanyintolu said Lagos State was ready to showcase its emergency preparedness to the rest of the country, and exchange knowledge.

“We are proud of the structures and systems we have built to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies.

“This conference will be a platform to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships and improve disaster management nationwide.

“We will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security institutions, private sector leaders and civil society representatives from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

The permanent secretary gave statistics of how Lagos State had been able to stay ready in the face of emergencies.

“Lagos continues to lead the way in sub-national emergency management, having managed over 13,700 incidents between 2008 and 2025.

“The incidents managed include fires, road accidents, structural collapses, hazardous material incidents, medical emergencies and large-scale disasters.

“Recent data illustrate this impact. Over 1,450 emergencies were managed in just the first eight months of 2025.

“More than 3,000 casualties were attended to in 2023 alone, reflecting expanded capabilities.

“Over 4,600 road and motor accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks have been responded to since 2008.

“Targeted interventions for children since 2023 have improved survival outcomes.

“These achievements highlight the effectiveness of Lagos’ collaboration with NEMA, its use of technology and training, and its emphasis on community resilience,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He further said that the goal of the agency was to ensure that emergencies are attended to before it got out of hand.

“I want to urge residents to remain calm in times of emergency. Our goal is to reach every scene within 10 minutes.

“The golden hour, the hour between life and death is critical, and our personnel, technology and training have been built around that,” he said.

He reiterated the State’s emergency numbers 767 and 112 for 24-hour response, assuring that the Safety Commission audits the performance of first responders to sustain public trust.

“Lagos has become a clear lesson in sub-national emergency response,” he said, adding an appeal to Lagos residents to stay cool, calm and collected in the face of emergency.

“Call us anytime.

“We are passionate about what we do, and we will continue to ensure the safety of lives and property,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Similarly, Mr Tunde Mohammed, NEMA’s Lagos Zonal Coordinator, also commended the partnership.

“The collaboration between NEMA and Lagos State continues to be a model for sub-national resilience.

“The National SEMA Conference 2025 will further deepen coordination and preparedness across Nigeria,” he said.