Lagos Lawyer urges UN on immediate action to halt Gaza destruction

By Ephraim Oseji

Renowned Lagos-based lawyer and human rights advocate, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has issued a passionate appeal to the United Nations, urging the global body to go beyond issuing statements and take decisive action to stop the ongoing destruction in Gaza.



In a statement made available to newsmen, Omirhobo decried the relentless bombardment in the region, which he said is “destroying entire neighbourhoods, toppling residential towers, and annihilating families.”

The right activist called on the UN to urgently intervene, not only to deliver life-saving aid but to put an end to the systematic erasure of people’s homes, heritage, and lives.



“The UN must enter Gaza now, not just to deliver aid, but to stop the destruction of an entire people’s homes and heritage. People are starving and dying while the world debates protocols. It’s time to stop the kabuki and act,” Omirhobo declared.



He emphasised that the global body must immediately establish secure humanitarian corridors for the delivery of food, water, medical supplies, fuel, and shelter materials, urging the deployment of UN personnel to monitor the situation on the ground and deter further destruction of civilian infrastructure.



Calling for accountability, Omirhobo advocated for the deployment of international observers with a mandate to document and report attacks on civilians and protected sites, including residential buildings, schools, and hospitals.



“All parties must cease indiscriminate attacks and comply fully with the Geneva Conventions and the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and allow unimpeded humanitarian access,” he stated.



Omirhobo stressed that the UN Security Council must enforce existing resolutions that demand protection for civilians and humanitarian access, using all diplomatic and legal tools at its disposal.



“This is not just a humanitarian crisis defined by food and medicine shortages. We are witnessing the systematic destruction of residential towers, infrastructure, and essential services. Tens of thousands are left without homes or safe refuge. If left unchecked, these actions risk constituting grave breaches of international humanitarian law and may amount to crimes under the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention,” he warned.