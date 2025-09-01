Lagos lawmaker empowers over 250 beneficiaries at 13th GOY entrepreneurship programme

By Ebunoluwa Sessou



In a bid to deepen economic growth and reduce unemployment, the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu, has empowered over 250 beneficiaries with start-up tools, business capital, and vocational training during the 13th edition of the GOY Micro-Business & Entrepreneurship Support Programme, held alongside the 4th Human Capital Development Skills Graduation Ceremony in Lagos on Monday.



Yishawu, who reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment and poverty reduction, said the initiative was aimed at celebrating graduates of digital and vocational skills training while providing artisans, market women, and entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to thrive.



“We are here to celebrate the achievements of our students and provide them with the tools to hit the ground running. Beyond that, we are injecting capital into small businesses and strengthening the micro-business sector, which is the heartbeat of our economy,” he stated.



According to him, the programme is anchored on three human capital development initiatives—Women’s Vocational Training Programme in Keffi, WAPA Skills Acquisition Centre, and the Digital Training Programme at the GOY Hub.



This year, 45 women graduated in various trades including catering, fashion design, hairdressing, tie-and-dye, and soap making, bringing the total beneficiaries of the women’s scheme to 404. Over 3,000 youths have been trained at the WAPA centre, while 310 have completed digital training in less than 30 months. Outstanding graduates received laptops and start-up kits.



He also announced new partnerships with Google through the Creative Industries Initiative for Africa (CIIFA) and SOD Bridge Academy to introduce animation, cinematography, music business, and live event management into the programme.



Other interventions include artisan support, tertiary admission grants, and community development projects such as free school bus rides, eye care services, and anti-drug advocacy campaigns.



Commending the initiative, Iru-Victoria Island LCDA Chairman, Aminat Alabi, pledged to replicate similar programmes in her community, while LASTVEB Executive Secretary, Moronke Azeez, described the model as “true empowerment” because it equips beneficiaries with tools for immediate practice.



Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude for the life-changing opportunity, pledging to use the support to build sustainable businesses.