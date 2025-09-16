Lagos Inferno: Fire Service assessing structural safety of Afriland Tower

By Omeiza Ajayi

LAGOS: The Federal Fire Service FFS on Tuesday evening said it has contained a fire outbreak at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island, but said its personnel remained on the ground to assess the structural safety of the building.

According to a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Controller Paul Abraham, the alarm was received at exactly 1:24pm, prompting the immediate deployment of the White Watch and Campus units to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the blaze started from the inverter room in the basement of the high-rise building, with smoke quickly spreading to other floors.

According to him, firefighters immediately commenced evacuation of occupants while launching operations to contain the inferno. Their swift response was credited with calming panic and preventing further escalation.

“As of the time of this release, our crews remain on ground to ensure complete extinguishment, continuous monitoring, and the structural safety of the building,” the statement noted.

The Service urged occupants to remain calm and cooperate with emergency responders while operations continue. It also commended members of the public for their cooperation during the exercise.

The FFS further appealed to Nigerians to remain vigilant and to promptly report fire emergencies by dialing the toll-free line 112 or calling 0803 200 3557.

“Early alerts save lives,” the agency reminded citizens.