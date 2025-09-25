Lagos fire incidents: NIA promises prompt claims payment

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has extended condolences to individuals, families, and businesses affected by the fire incidents at Afriland Towers and Emab Plaza in Lagos on Sept. 16.

Kunle Ahmed, Chairman of NIA, in a statement on Thursday, said the association deeply mourned the loss of lives and property and stood in solidarity with the victims of the incident.

The chairman stated that the NIA had identified member companies that provided insurance coverage for the affected buildings.

He assured that losses under valid insurance policies would be duly compensated by the respective insurers.

“The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) extends its heartfelt condolences to all individuals, families, and businesses affected by the tragic fire incidents that occurred at the Afriland Towers and Emab Plaza.

“We deeply mourn the loss of lives and property and stand in solidarity with those who are grieving and rebuilding in the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

“As the umbrella body for insurance and reinsurance companies in Nigeria, we wish to assure all affected parties that we have identified member companies that provided insurance covers for the said buildings.

“Losses covered under valid insurance policies will be duly compensated by the respective insurance companies.

“The insurance industry remains committed to upholding its promise of protection and financial recovery in times of crisis,” he said.

Ahmed urged members of the public and business owners to embrace insurance as a vital tool for risk management and resilience.

He noted that the importance of being insured could not be overstated in a world where unforeseen events often have far-reaching consequences.

Vanguard News