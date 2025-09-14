Lagos commences  repair works on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road for 7 days

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Gover-nment has concluded plans to commence repair works on the stretch of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road from Bonny Camp junction, Victoria Island, between Monday, 15th to Sunday 21st September, 2025, for a duration of one week.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced this yesterday, called for caution during the period.

According to Osiyemi the repair works will take place at night time from 9.00pm to 6.00am to ensure minimal impact on traffic.

While giving travel advisory, the commissioner urged motorists to be patient while driving through the corridor or make use of alternative routes.

Osiyemi called for understanding on the part of road users, residents and stakeholders, “it is being done in the interest of the general public.”