Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has clarified his comment describing Lagos State as a “no-man’s land,” stressing that the state remains the cultural and historical homeland of the Yoruba people.

While speaking on the Daybreak programme on Arise Television on Wednesday, the presidential spokesperson argued that the concentration of federal projects in Lagos should not be seen as favouritism.

The remark quickly stirred controversy, as it triggered widespread outrage.

Don’t misinterpret what I said in my interview of this morning.



Culturally, historically, and constitutionally, Lagos belongs to the Yoruba people, and that has never been in contention. The unique identity of Lagos as a Yoruba homeland is settled and beyond dispute.



What I… — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) September 3, 2025

Shortly after the controversial comment, Bwala, in a statement on his official Twitter handle, backtracked, urging Nigerians not to misinterpret his remark.

He explained: “Culturally, historically, and constitutionally, Lagos belongs to the Yoruba people, and that has never been in contention. The unique identity of Lagos as a Yoruba homeland is settled and beyond dispute.”

He said his earlier remark was not intended to deny Lagos’ Yoruba roots but to highlight its cosmopolitan character and strategic importance in Nigeria’s development.

“What I emphasized was the special place Lagos occupies in Nigeria and indeed West Africa — a city that, much like New York, Paris, or London, serves as the commercial nerve center of our economy,” he said.

Bwala noted that Lagos provides every Nigerian with opportunities to thrive regardless of origin, a feature that mirrors the country’s diversity while remaining firmly rooted in Yoruba heritage.

According to him, the city’s unique role makes it imperative for any administration to prioritize investment in its infrastructure.

“My argument was, therefore, and justifiably so, for massive investments in infrastructure to sustain the economic and social responsibilities Lagos has shouldered on behalf of Nigeria. Any President who truly seeks to succeed must critically support Lagos, not because it is ‘no-man’s land,’ but because it is the heartbeat of the nation’s development,” he stated.

Earlier, during a television interview, Bwala had said: “Lagos State is a no-man’s land. In the last election, the President who comes from the South-West did not win Lagos. That tells you the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos State.”

Vanguard News