Lagos Attorney-General hails Supreme Court victory as fiscal federalism milestone

Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), says the Supreme Court ruling on lottery regulation has safeguarded state revenues and strengthened fiscal federalism.

Pedro stated this on Tuesday at a media briefing to mark his second year in office, describing the judgment as a landmark achievement for Lagos and other states.

“The ruling clarified that lotteries and games of chance are residual matters for states, not the Federal Government,” he said.

He added that the decision protects Lagos’ revenue base while entrenching fiscal federalism as a core principle of Nigeria’s constitutional order.

In spite of the ruling, Pedro noted the National Assembly attempted to introduce a central gaming law, forcing Lagos to initiate contempt proceedings against the move.

On criminal justice, he cited the prosecution of Andrew Nice in the BRT rape and murder of Miss Bamise Ayanwole as proof of government’s resolve.

The attorney-general also highlighted reforms such as establishing revenue courts and a recovery unit that retrieved N1.5 billion in outstanding taxes from one bank.

Pedro disclosed that several bills sponsored by the Ministry are before the Lagos State House of Assembly, including a new Tenancy Law and Marriage Registration Bill.

Others include the Dissolution of Marriage Bill and the Administration of Civil Justice Bill, designed to cut trial durations to 18–24 months.

“We processed 361 plea bargain applications and released 263 inmates under the Governor’s Prerogative of Mercy. The Lagos Criminal Information System now contains 78,000 cases,” he said.

He said the Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers handled 982 petitions in two years, while the revived anti-trafficking taskforce repatriated seven victims from Ghana.

On property rights, Pedro signed over 1,500 land transactions on behalf of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assuring investors of Lagos’ commitment to ease of business.

He also emphasised staff welfare, noting the provision of buses, elevators, litigation allowances, and staff quarters for legal officers in the Ministry of Justice.

“Justice in Lagos is not an abstract ideal. It is a living reality shaping governance, protecting rights, and driving inclusive growth,” Pedro said.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Ahmed Oyenuga, delivered the welcome address, while Dr Babajide Martines, Director of Public Prosecution, gave the closing remarks. (NAN)