Lagos Assembly hosts 10th constituency stakeholders meeting

Lagos Assembly

By Ebunolwa Sessou



The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to hold its 10th stakeholders meeting on Thursday, September 4, 2025, as part of an ongoing initiative that has fostered community engagement and transparency since its inception.



The stakeholders’ meeting was launched by Speaker Mr. Mudashiru Obasa in 2015, an initiative that allows all lawmakers in the House to conduct constituency stakeholders meetings simultaneously across the state’s 40 constituencies.



In a statement released by Dave Agboola, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, this year’s edition is themed “Governance in Action: the Gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” reflecting the assembly’s commitment to showcasing the positive outcomes of governance vis-a-vis the mantra of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the impact of collaborative efforts between the government and the citizens from the Federal to Local Government level.



“The stakeholders meeting, aims to provide a platform for constituents to engage with their representatives, discuss pressing issues, and share insights on various governance initiatives. It will also serve as an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the current administration and gather valuable feedback from the public”.



Obasa emphasized the importance of this meeting in strengthening the bond between the government and the people. “This initiative has proven to be a vital tool for dialogue and accountability, ensuring that the voices of our constituents are heard and their needs addressed.



“As the date approaches, anticipation builds within the communities, with residents eager to participate in discussions that will shape the future of governance in Lagos State”, he said.



He however encourages all stakeholders to attend and contribute to the dialogue.