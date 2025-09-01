Lagos accident claims six lives – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says six persons lost their lives in an accident that occurred at Ibeju, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said nine other persons who sustained varying degrees of injury were rescued by the authority in collaboration with other emergency agencies.

“The deceased comprised two adult males, three adult females and one minor,” he added.

According to him, the nine injured survivors, three males and six females, were extricated by LASTMA with support from other emergency responders.

“They were immediately conveyed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Epe, and Hammond Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The remains of the deceased were deposited at the FMC morgue, pending formal identification by their bereaved families,” he said.

He added that four individuals escaped unhurt from the wreckage of the tragic incident.

Bakare-Oki stated that the victims were promptly attended to by the LASTMA Rescue Unit in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“Their collaborative efforts ensured rapid evacuation and immediate restoration of order at the scene,” he said.

Bakare-Oki stated that preliminary investigations revealed the accident, which involved a blue Volvo FL6 truck carrying wooden planks and a white commercial bus (AKD 336 YD), was caused by speeding and reckless driving.

The general manager extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and decried the persistent menace of reckless driving on Lagos highways.

He reiterated LASTMA’s age-long caution that “speed thrills, but ultimately kills.”

The LASTMA boss admonished motorists to cultivate the virtues of patience, discipline, and defensive driving.

He noted that speeding endangers not only the driver’s life but also the safety of passengers and other unsuspecting road users.

He urged motorists to strictly comply with traffic regulations, avoid distractions, and maintain full concentration behind the wheel, particularly during the “Ember Months.”

