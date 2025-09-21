Ladoja urges Ooni to foster unity among Yoruba monarchs

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has called on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, to further champion unity among Yoruba traditional rulers, emphasising that collective harmony remains vital for the progress of the Yoruba race.

Oba Ladoja, who hosted the Ooni at his residence on Ondo Street, Bodija, on Sunday, described the visit as not only historic but also spiritually significant.

He noted that Yorubaland stood at a critical juncture where unity among traditional stools must not only be preached but practised.

“If we all come together and with our ideas with yours, we will have our way and has God will have it, the president of the country is our son, and he has even assured me he will be present at my coronation ceremony.”

“The experience of governance is different from the experience used in political intrigues, and the business circle. I don’t have the experience Ooni has because ten years on the throne is no joke. By the grace of God you will be one of my teachers, I have said this to all the obas who have visited me.”

“I want to use this opportunity to urge the Ooni to continue in his role as a unifier among Yoruba monarchs. His influence is beyond Ile-Ife, it spreads across Yorubaland, and we must tap into that for the growth of our people,” Ladoja said.

He revealed that the Ooni had expressed support for him to ascend the Olubadan throne as far back as four years ago, noting that while the timing then was not right, divine destiny had now prevailed.

“He wanted me to become Olubadan four years ago, but I told him then that it is only God who places one on the throne at the rightful time. Today, I am grateful to God and also to Kabiyesi Ooni for standing by me in my most trying times,” Oba Ladoja stated.

The former Oyo State governor also praised the Ooni for his consistent display of solidarity, especially during political and personal trials, describing him as a rare royal figure who prioritized loyalty and tradition over politics and ego.

He further urged Yoruba monarchs to focus on strengthening the cultural values and institutions that unite them, rather than those that divide, noting that the people look up to traditional rulers not just for leadership, but for inspiration and protection.

“All the governors that have visited me have been emphasising on the unity of the yorubaland and the unity of yorubaland must start with the unity of the yoruba traditional rulers because of the traditional rulers are united, the political class will not be able to manipulate us.”

He used the occasion to charge Ibadan Mogajis to tackle the menace of drugs in their domains, while also warning Ibadan Baales who are betraying their people to desist from it, as anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.

Earlier, during his historic visit, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, described Oba Ladoja as “a father of all,” noting that his ascension to the Olubadan throne represented a turning point for Yoruba traditional leadership.

“Oba Ladoja is not just a leader; he is a father figure whose wealth of experience, calmness and depth of wisdom are needed now more than ever,” the Ooni said.

The revered monarch reminded the gathering that Ibadan has a rich and sacred history within Yoruba civilization, revealing that some of his royal predecessors had once sojourned in the ancient city.

“Ibadan is not just another Yoruba city. It is a cradle of strength and resilience. Some Oonis once stayed here, and that places this land in an enviable spiritual and cultural position,” Oba Ogunwusi noted.

Calling for a united front among Yoruba monarchs, the Ooni urged traditional rulers to eschew rivalry, backbiting, and unhealthy power struggles.

“We cannot afford division among ourselves. If we fail to unite, we fail our ancestors and our people. Let us build, not break. Let us lead by example and leave legacies of peace and dignity,” he urged.

In a note of caution, the Ooni also advised Oba Ladoja to remain focused and vigilant against detractors.

“Not everyone who pays you a visit comes with good intentions. Be discerning, Kabiyesi. Your journey to this throne was divine, and you must not be distracted by those who may envy your grace,” he warned.

The Ooni’s convoy was received with pomp, accompanied by traditional drummers, dancers, and a sea of indigenes who lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the powerful moment.

Vanguard News