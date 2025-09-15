Labour Party supports legal backing for electronic election results 

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has thrown its weight behind calls for legislation to support electronic transmission of election results to aid transparency in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the Senator Nenadi Usman-led party, Mr. Tony Akeni, stated the party’s position in a telephone chat with the Vanguard, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “In this modern era, the sensible thing to do is to take advantage of technology to improve our electoral process.

“Having legal backing for election results to be transmitted electronically will be an improvement and will take us away from a repeat of the 2023 tragedy..

“We in the Labour Party also plead with civil soceity, the media and Nigerians generally to rise up to the challenge of defending their votes.

“We will also use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian Bar Association to take more than a passing interest in our electoral laws because we can only practice what ever trade or profession when we have a nation.

“It is not enough to amend our laws, our legal practitioners must ensure that nation building takes its pride of place in all that they do especially when handling elections matters.” End.

