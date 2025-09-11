Labour condemns continued barring of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

…Says Senate action a dangerous slide towards fascism

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the continued barring of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from performing her constitutional duties, describing the action of the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate as a direct assault on democracy and a dangerous slide towards fascism.

In a statement issued Thursday by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the NLC said the decision to keep the Kogi Central lawmaker out of the National Assembly was not a mere error in judgment but “a brazen, premeditated attack on democratic principles and the sovereignty of Nigerian voters.”

The statement, titled “Senate’s Persecution of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a Descent into Legislative Dictatorship and Democratic Anarchy”, warned that denying her access to resume duties after the expiration of her suspension and in defiance of court rulings was the “height of impunity and legislative bad faith.”

“The Senate’s reliance on a frivolous technicality, claiming the matter is sub judice, is nothing but a ploy to silence dissent and crush opposition,” the NLC said. “This action, led by Senator Akpabio, constitutes a gross abuse of power that shames the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly and undermines the collective will of the people of Kogi Central.”

The labour body further argued that by disenfranchising an entire senatorial district, the Senate was effectively stealing political representation and deepening economic injustice.

“This signals to all Nigerians that their votes can be invalidated by the whims of a tyrannical leadership,” it warned.

The NLC maintained that the move was a test-run to suppress opposition voices ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We will not stand idly by while democracy is cannibalised,” Ajaero declared. “The labour movement, as the historic defender of justice and the common good, will mobilise its immense membership and moral authority to resist this descent into autocracy. An attack on one senator today is an attack on the sovereignty of every Nigerian voter tomorrow.”