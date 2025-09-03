Kwara to unveil Nigeria’s largest state-owned Shea Butter factory

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive banning the export of raw shea butter, describing it as a move that will boost local production and strengthen the value chain of the commodity.

The directive comes as Kwara prepares to inaugurate a 50-tonne-per-day shea processing factory in Kaiama — the largest state-owned facility of its kind in the country and the second largest overall.

According to Governor AbdulRazaq, the factory is designed to stimulate economic activity in Kwara North by creating jobs for local workers, including women farmers and pickers.

“Locating the factory within Kaiama puts the people at the centre of local shea production, ensures community ownership of benefits such as job creation, reduced post-harvest losses, and value retention in the locality,” the Governor said in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the project represents full integration by linking raw material sourcing, processing, and market access within one hub.

Kwara and Niger states are Nigeria’s leading shea-producing areas, with Kwara North alone credited with more than 250,000 trees across 6,000 hectares of land.