Kwara PDP Guber aspirant, Ladi Hassan tasks members to support him

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Kwara state, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, has tasked members of his party to open their eyes and support him to emerge as the party’s flag bearer and not allow people to deceive them.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, Ladi expressed concerns that money politics has crept into Kwara politics, noting that it was never like this.

“They should not say because somebody is coming around now giving them little little money and selling their votes. By the time they do that, they will later regret it. We have seen it in Nigeria now,” he said.

The governorship aspirant also described himself as the most experienced among other aspirants in the state, stressing that he knows what people’s problems are in the state.

According to him,”From Baba Saraki’s time, I was part of the system, up till now, under the leadership of Dr. Bukola Saraki. I’m an insider and I know our political system inside out. So it’s somebody like me that they should give the opportunity.’

He added,”When you have a candidate,

that people can associate with, that is familiar with everybody, everybody will work for that candidate unlike someone who’s not familiar with the people, they will not work for the party and there’ll be a kind of apathy.If i may use this word, people should not allow a stranger to take our ticket.”he warned

He also said that he has a very bright chance among other aspirants,”on a personal note, I’m the most qualified for the job. Thanks to my experience and background, having been in government for some time.”he added.

“Out of all of us in the race, in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, I’m the most experienced because I started from scratch, from PA, to SA, to Chief of Staff, to Commissioner, to Federal Board Chairman and so on.

” I have a very broad experience in terms of governance, and even before governance, my working experience, too, is very broad.

It’s been grassroots-related experiences.

“When I was in school, after school, I taught in the primary school, I taught in the secondary school, taught at the polytechnic, worked in the bank, so I had all this experience, both public and private.So it’s very unrivalled.

“Most of the people I’m contesting with have just one single line experience; they don’t have a broad experience like I have.

“I’ve worked closely with the government, worked closely with the governor,

So governance, to me, has become very easy,i require no supervision because I’ve been there, even though I didn’t have the executive power, but I worked with the chief executive.

“So I’ve learned the rope and I’ve learned how it is done.

So I require little or no supervision. So that’s a major asset, as far as I’m concerned,” he added.