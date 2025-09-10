Kwara NUT asks members to be on standby for fasting and prayers before ‘showdown’

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Before “Showdown”, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara state chapter had asked members to be on Standby for Fasting and prayer for divine intervention to enable almighty God to make the state government accede to their pending demands.

The teachers in the state, however, commended the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the approval of financial backing for TESCOM 2024 teachers promotion, while preparing for a showdown to achieve other pending demands.

This is contained in a press statement issued in Ilorin by the state Chairman and Deputy Secretary General of the union, Comrade Yusuf Wahab Agboola and Moni Mike Monday Itua, made available to Vanguard.

The statement reads in full:”

The attention of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kwara State Wing has been drawn to social media publications calling for a protest by public school teachers in the state against the Union and the State Government, following the non-realisation of some pending teachers’ demands from the government.

“Arising from the above, the State Leadership of the Union, today, the 9th of September, 2025, at a meeting with aggrieved critical internal stakeholders, brainstormed on all issues as well as steps and actions taken so far.”

It added that,’at the end of frank deliberations, Stakeholders:

i. thanked the Kwara State Government for the approval of financial backing for TESCOM

2024 teachers promotion; and

ii.

decried the graveyard silence of the State Government on the 27.5% and 21% Teachers Specific Allowances (TSA), despite all the genuine efforts made by the Union to get the Government to do the needful.

“It was resolved that before a formal ultimatum is given to the State Government in preparation for a legitimate showdown, a day of fasting and prayer by all teachers in the State shall be declared by the State NUT in supplication to God for Divine interventions

“Finally, the Union calls on all its members to remain calm while awaiting further necessary directives” the press statement ends