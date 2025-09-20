Kwara govt urged to ban kindergarten graduation parties

Association of Young Kwara Professionals in Diaspora, ASYKWAPID, has urged the Kwara State government to end graduation ceremonies organised by school owners for pupils in pre-basic and kindergarten classes.

According to them, the practice was increasing the financial burden on parents.

A statement signed by the group’s pioneer National Coordinator, Abdulwaheed Sulaiman, and National Publicity Secretary, Ahmad Adebayo, said only pupils completing Primary Six, Junior Secondary School Three and Senior Secondary School Three should be permitted to participate in any graduation ceremonies.

The group said this would “ease the financial burden on parents, promoting moderation and curbing the excess culture often associated with graduation parties at basic levels.

“While our thoughts and prayers are with the struggling parents preparing to cater for the essential needs of their children in preparation for the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic session in our beloved Kwara state, we express our utter dissatisfaction over the seemingly popular exploitative practices by school owners who organised periodic graduation ceremonies for pupils in pre-basic and kindergarten schools. Graduation ceremonies should be modest and reflect true academic milestones rather than organised lavish social events.

“This popular practice by school owners reeks of immodesty and unnecessary financial burden on parents. We, however, appeal to the Kwara State Government under the State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to immediately place a ban on graduation ceremonies for pupils in pre-basic and kindergarten schools.

“In other states such as Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Edo, Ebonyi, and Benue, same popular practices have equally enforced bans on nursery and primary school graduation parties in their respective states, and Kwara, famously known as the State of Harmony, must consider the enforcement against this costly and immodest practice.

“In addition, we found it disheartening to know that the age-long practice of textbooks recycling for younger ones has been abandoned, rather school owners effect periodic changes of textbooks on pupils at intervals.

“As concerned citizens and in line with the economic realities in the country, we also appeal to the Kwara State government to immediately impose sanctions on schools effecting periodic changes and purchasing of textbooks on pupils and parents in the state. Instead, we propose a stringent directive of a six-year cycle before affecting any changes in textbooks for pupils in pre-basic and kindergarten school.”