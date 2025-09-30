Kwara Community griefs bandit attacks, asks govt to step up security operations

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Oke-Ode Community Development Association (OOCDA) has expressed deep concern over last Sunday’s bandit attack on the town in which about 15 vigilantes and a village head were killed and about five others Kidnapped.

The National President of the Community Association, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Ajala- Bello, in a statement made available to journalists in ilorin described the incident as dastardly and a call for intensified security efforts on the part of government and need for more vigilance on the part of residents of the community.

Alhaji Ajala-Bello, in the statement issued on his behalf by the National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Mr Kunle Akogun, commiserated with the families of the security officers and Bale of Ogba-Ayo that lost their lives as well as the wounded and those that were abducted in the sad incident.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the dead, quick recovery for the wounded, and early rescue of the abducted.

The community leader noted that the tragic incident had naturally sparked fear and caused panic and unease among residents of the community.

He, however, appealed for calm as all necessary steps are being taken to put an end to banditry and kidnapping in the Oke-Ode axis.

Alhaji Ajala-Bello further urged the residents to be more vigilant and circumspect now about movement of strangers around the community and promptly report any suspicious movement to the security agents.

He also appealed to both the Kwara State and Federal Governments to take more proactive steps to tackle the nefarious activities of the bandits terrorizing the Oke-Ode axis to avoid a reoccurrence of the sad incident.

He further appealed to the various security operatives to collaborate and work together towards putting an end to banditry in the area.