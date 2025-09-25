Kwara begins new roads in southern region

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

…as council okays contracts for Ojoku-Ilemona Bye-Pass, Alabe-Oreke Roads

…KWSUED Senate Building approved

…Construction works to begin at Offa, Lafiagi Stadia following contract awards

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has doubled down on his drive for a stronger and inclusive future anchored on solid infrastructure and human capital development, with the State Executive Council on Thursday approving construction projects across different sectors.

In what signalled the major takeoff of the Kwara Smart City project, the council has approved the construction of a four-storey administrative/senate building for the Kwara State University of Education (KWSUED).

Following a presentation on the tender process by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Dr. Segun Ogunsola, the construction work for the Senate building was awarded to M C & T Limited at the cost of N11.9bn for a duration of 15 months.

Dr. Ogunsola said the building will house Senate/Council Chambers, Conference Rooms, and office accommodation for key management personnel such as the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Registrar, Bursar.

The building will also provide office spaces for routine university’s administration such as Finance, Registry, Student Affairs, Examination, and Records, among others, according to the commissioner.

The council also considered and approved the construction of the Ojoku-Ilemona Bye-Pass Road Ilemona, Oyun Local Government Area, a 15km project with significant impacts on the communities in the axis.

The road directly connects traffic from the axis to the 49km tax credit-funded Afon-Ojoku-Offa-Odo Otin road.

The work was awarded to Construction Products Nig. Ltd. at N6.4bn for a duration of 19 months.

After a presentation by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, the cabinet also considered and approved a N2bn contract for the construction of Alabe-Oreke Road in Ifelodun, connecting the area with other agrarian communities in the rocky terrain.

The job, which completes the long stretch from Owode Ofaro end and links Ifelodun to Isin Local Government Area, is awarded to Wallyson Ventures for a completion period of 12 months.

These approvals came as contractors have been mobilised to begin construction works on the Offa and Lafiagi Stadia, strengthening public access to standard sports facilities in every part of the state.

Both stadia, now approved for rehabilitation, had been moribund for several years.