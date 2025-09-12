Kwara 2027: APC Elders Caucus backs zoning of gov candidacy to Kwara North

L-R Senator Mohammed Ahmed and Chairman of Kwara APC Elders Caucus, Kunle Sulyman.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, elders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the three Senatorial districts in Kwara State, under the aegis of “APC Elders Caucus”, have unanimously agreed that the next gubernatorial candidate of the party should emerge from Kwara North Senatorial District.

Chairman of the caucus, Kunle Sulyman, accompanied by other members, announced this at a press conference in Ilorin on Friday.

He said: “Gentlemen of the Press, you may wish to recall that on Monday 21st of November, 2022, at this same venue, this Caucus addressed the Press and made its stand known on the issue of zoning arrangements for the APC Gubernatorial Candidature that the then incumbent, Mall. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq from Kwara Central, be allowed to have another shot to complete two terms of eight years, which would make Kwara Central Senatorial District to have spent 20 years altogether as chief executive of the State, while Kwara South Senatorial District has also produced governor for eight years.

“We want to use this avenue to appreciate His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, Mall. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq CON, for making us proud thus far with his great performances across the state.

“In the same vein, we posit that it is in the interest of fair play, equity and justice that we Members of the Kwara APC Elders Caucus, unanimously agreed that the next Gubernatorial Candidate for our Great Party should emerge from Kwara North Senatorial District.”

The Chairman said that their open declaration for the governorship candidature to be zoned to Kwara North is a product of series of their intense meetings across the three Senatorial districts.

He explained that although any interested members of the party can aspire to the highest position from any part of the state, because it’s everyone’s right, experience from the past has shown that such people never succeed.

“In coming to this conclusion, benefits for the entire people of Kwara state are our major considerations,” he also said.

The APC Elders Caucus, however, advised Kwara residents and indigenes affected by the ongoing Urban Renewal drive of the governor to seek redress in court and other related government agencies and not be allowed to be used by the opposition parties to cause crisis in the state.

“For those aggrieved members of the public, who might have complained on the effects of the ongoing Urban Renewal Programme, they are advised to seek redress through appropriate quarters of Government, rather than allowing themselves to become agents of opposition,” the elders urged.

Confirmed many physical developments ongoing across the State, the elders also advised the state government and the governor to listen to their complaints and do the needful to ameliorate the situation.

Listing what it called the governor’s developmental achievements, the elders regretted that: “these achievements have evoked some negative comments and reactions from some members of the opposition political Parties.

“It is obvious that every developmental policy, programme and project may pose initial but temporary discomfort,” they added.

According to the elders, developmental efforts of the government in the capital city are in line with the Urban Renewal Project, under the New Ilorin City Master Plan.

“Therefore, we would like to advise opposition parties to display a sense of patriotism by supporting and joining hands with the laudable programmes of this administration for the progress of Kwara State,” they stressed.

The forum, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for some ongoing infrastructure in the state, pledging their unalloyed support for him and his government.

The APC Elders Caucus also urged residents of the state of voting age, who are yet to Register and obtain Voter’s Card or whose Voter’s Card is lost or who have relocated to the State, to take advantage of the on-going Voters Registration Exercise, by going to Register and obtain their Voter’s Card, stressing that “Your vote is your weapon and Your Voter’s Card is your instrument towards electing good Leaders.”