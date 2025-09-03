Kwankwaso yet to shut door on APC talks, says Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives and a prominent figure in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said former Kano governor and 2023 presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso remains open to joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television, Jibrin explained that discussions between Kwankwaso and the ruling party are not foreclosed.

“As far as that is concerned, he has always maintained that his doors are open, our doors are open for discussions. Everything is a possibility,” he said.

Speculation around Kwankwaso’s potential defection has resurfaced as political alignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Jibrin noted, however, that internal rivalries within Kano APC could slow down any move, as local stakeholders may resist his entry.

“Even within the APC in Kano, you may have a situation where some vested interest won’t want us to come in,” he said.

He described the Kwankwasiyya movement, led by Kwankwaso, as a formidable political bloc that cannot be dismissed in any calculation.

Jibrin, who represents Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, recently met President Tinubu, fuelling rumours of his own possible defection. The NNPP later clarified that he would not be sanctioned for the meeting.

Asked directly if he intends to join the APC, Jibrin responded, “Well, I keep saying everything is a possibility.”

He stressed that while he remains loyal to the Kwankwasiyya camp, he does not need Kwankwaso’s approval to chart his own political course.

“No, at my age, I think I’m old enough to make decisions for myself,” he said.

In the 2023 presidential election, Kwankwaso polled 1,496,687 votes to finish fourth, while Bola Tinubu of the APC emerged winner with 8,794,726 votes.

In July, NNPP’s Kano chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, dismissed speculation that Kwankwaso was planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).