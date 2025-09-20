Kwankwaso gives terms, conditions to rejoin APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has given terms and conditions to rejoin the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kwankwaso, while addressing a gathering at his Kano residence, said any political alliance must recognise and respect the interests of his party and political movement.

The former two-term governor went down memory lane to recall how they founded the party but were used and dumped.

In his words, “…those calling on us to join APC, we have agreed to join the APC but on clear agreement that protects and respects the interest of my party, NNPP and my political movement, Kwankwasiyya. No state where you go that you don’t have NNPP and Kwankwasiyya. We have gubernatorial candidates, senatorial candidates and others.

“We are ready to join APC under strong conditions and promises. We will not allow anyone to use us and later dump us.

“We were among the founding fathers of the APC and endured significant persecution from various security agencies while challenging the previous administration.

“Yet when the party assumed power, we received no recognition or appreciation for our sacrifices, simply because we didn’t originate from their original faction.

“We are not in a hurry to leave the NNPP; we are enjoying and have peace of mind. But if some want a political alliance that would not disappoint us like in the past. We are open to an alliance. Even if it is the PDP that realised their mistakes, let’s enter an agreement that will be made public,” Kwankwaso, however, stated.