KUKU: Wig of Consequence

By Femi Salako

History, on the 24th day of September, 2025, was made. Another feather of consequence was added to the glowing cap of Hon. (Dr.) Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku. It was the day this illustrious Nigerian of the Niger Delta constituency was officially called to the Nigerian Bar as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

For many, the moment symbolises the crowning of his many years of resilience and commitment, but for those who know Kuku’s story, it is yet another chapter in a life marked by service, vision, and excellence.

Kuku, who rose from the creeks of the Niger Delta to become a nationally celebrated advocate for peace and development, has consistently shown that leadership is not about titles but about service to humanity. His new legal status further strengthens his voice as a champion of justice, equity, and good governance.

The call to the Bar is not just a personal triumph, it is symbolic. It reflects the unwavering pursuit of knowledge and the refusal to be defined by limitations. From activism to national service, from scholarship to statesmanship, and now to the legal profession, Kuku has proven that persistence and purpose can chart paths to greatness.

As a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court, Kuku is uniquely positioned to merge his experiences as a former Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs, peace advocate, and public servant with the nobility of the law. This new role expands his platform to continue shaping society, giving voice to the voiceless, and defending the principles that bind Nigeria together.““In celebrating this milestone, we celebrate more than a title.

We celebrate the man, the advocate, the activist, the reformer, and now, the legal luminary. The future of justice in Nigeria, without doubt, shines brighter with his entry into the Bar.““Congratulations once again to Hon. (Dr.) Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku on this remarkable achievement. His journey is a beacon of hope and a loud lesson to the extent that when passion, courage, and determination is involved, there is no dream too tall and no goal is unattainable.