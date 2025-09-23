Kukah, Oritsejafor applaud transformation in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA — Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, and the General Overseer of the Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, have commended the Bayelsa State Government under Governor Douye Diri for what they described as transformational leadership that is fostering both spiritual and physical development in the state.

The clerics gave the commendation during separate visits to Government House, Yenagoa, expressing delight at the level of progress recorded in recent years.

Bishop Kukah, who was in the state to deliver a memorial lecture in honour of one of its founding fathers, the late Dr. Abraham Ambaiowei, said Bayelsa had undergone remarkable transformation and urged the government to sustain its development efforts.

He also reaffirmed his optimism about Nigeria’s future, calling on citizens not to lose faith in the country.

“This is a great country. I feel sorry that we sometimes fail to appreciate what God has done for us. Anytime you look at places like Gaza and Sudan, you realize the lessons we must learn. I am amazed at the transformation I have seen here in Bayelsa compared to when I visited a few years ago,” Kukah said. He assured that Bayelsa would continue to be remembered in prayers.

Pastor Oritsejafor, on his part, expressed gratitude to past and present leaders of the state for openly identifying Bayelsa as a Christian state. He specifically praised Governor Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for upholding their faith.

“We are Christians and we should be proud of it. I’m glad that Bayelsa still stands as a Christian state. The fact that it proclaims itself as such will ensure God’s backing, and I believe things will get better every day,” he said.

Responding on behalf of Governor Diri, Deputy Governor Ewhrudjakpo thanked the two clerics for their visit and their prayers for Bayelsa. He described Bishop Kukah as a moral compass and fearless cleric whose voice inspires Nigerians and people around the world.

He urged Christian leaders to remain focused on guiding believers beyond material pursuits.

“Sometimes those who attend church don’t act like Christians even from the gate. Our religion must go beyond lip service. We thank you for coming to bless our land, because every time a man of God visits Bayelsa, it brings glory to the state,” Ewhrudjakpo said.