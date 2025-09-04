Konga’s ‘All in All’ promo to ease families’ burden

By Nnaemeka Umunna

For many Nigerian families, September is often a month of tough financial choices, from settling school fees to restocking household essentials. But this year, relief may be in sight as Konga, Nigeria’s e-commerce giant, has launched a month-long shopping extravaganza designed to ease the burden on homes and businesses.

Tagged: “All in All, Everything ×2 – Category Month,” the campaign will run from September 1 to 31, offering millions of shoppers across the country the chance to buy more for less. Each week, Konga will spotlight a specific product category, from kitchen essentials and electronics to fashion, groceries, and even baby items, giving families an opportunity to plan purchases, stretch budgets, and upgrade their lifestyles without breaking the bank.

“Konga has become more than just a marketplace; it’s a partner in the everyday lives of Nigerians,” said one enthusiastic shopper in Lagos who noted that the focus on home and kitchen products in the first week “could not have come at a better time” as families prepare for the school year.

The company says the campaign is powered by partnerships with top global brands, guaranteeing not just discounts but also authenticity, a key concern for many online shoppers. For small business owners, this presents a chance to access quality products at wholesale-like prices while cutting costs.

Adding to the excitement is KongaNow, the express delivery service that promises purchases within one to six hours in select locations, meaning shoppers can order a gadget or kitchenware in the morning and use it before the day ends.

Industry experts have described the move as a bold step toward deepening trust in Nigeria’s online retail space. For customers, however, it is simply about savings. As one young mother in Abuja put it, “With these discounts, I can get school supplies for my kids and still afford to treat myself.”

Konga insists that “All in All, Everything ×2” is more than just a sales campaign, it is an invitation for Nigerians to enjoy the ease, value, and reliability that e-commerce promises.