KLT Customs Officer, AC Francis Ogbemudia decorated with new rank

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Sequel to the recent promotion, an Assistant Comptroller (AC) Francis Ogbemudia of the Nigeria Customs Service has been decorated with his new rank.

AC Ogbemudia, who currently serves at Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), was decorated by the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Joy Eghosa Eldedouk, at the Customs Training School, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, 16 September 2025.

The newly decorated AC and two others from the KLT Command were decorated with Assistant Comptroller at the ceremony, which was held amid pomp and pageantry.

AC Ogbemudia is also the Special Assistant (SA) to the Comptroller of the KLT Command in the Nigeria Customs Service.

Popularly known As (PKA) professor of commodities classification, AC Ogbemudia handles technical issues for the CAC and he’s responsible for conducting risk analysis for the Customs Area Controller..

Colleagues and well-wishers praised the newly decorated officer for his competence in classification.the celebration was a testament to the officers’ hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

The Nigeria Customs Service held its decorations ceremony for 239 newly promoted senior officers, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

The Zone A division of the Nigeria Customs Service decorated the officers who were recently promoted to Comptrollers, Deputy Comptrollers and Assistant Comptrollers in the South West region.