King Chibuzor Chinyere commissions second tuition-free school in Nasarawa, 38th nationwide

The Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has reaffirmed his commitment to expanding access to quality education for all children in Nigeria, regardless of background or circumstance.

Speaking on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Ado in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, King Chinyere, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr. Kenneth Nwachi, commissioned the second OPM tuition-free school in Nasarawa, bringing the total number of such schools built by OPM across Nigeria to 38.

According to him, the initiative is aimed at giving orphans, less privileged children, and families in hardship the opportunity to access education without financial barriers.

“What makes me happy is seeing the poor, the less privileged, and orphans have unhindered access to quality, free education,” he stated.

He added that OPM would continue to work with state and federal governments to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

In his keynote remarks, Chief Zakari Salihu Ibrahim, representing the Esu Karu, HRH Pham Luka Panya Baba, described the commissioning as “fantastic” and a welcome development for the community. He noted that beyond tuition-free learning, children were also provided with free school bags, uniforms, shoes, socks, books, and writing materials.

The community leader further urged government at all levels to support OPM’s vision and requested additional facilities such as free healthcare centers and vocational training hubs for Ado.

Several parents also shared their testimonies. Mrs. Ibrahim, moved to tears, expressed gratitude, saying her children who had been out of school due to hardship could now learn for free. Another parent, Mrs. Nandu, recounted how she immediately brought her two children, out of school since last year, to register after hearing about the initiative. Mrs. Success, another beneficiary, described the experience as the first of its kind in her life.

Beyond schools, OPM has also built two free specialist hospitals, 18 free housing estates, one of the largest free skills acquisition centers in Nigeria, and awarded more than 10,000 local and international scholarships, while also supporting empowerment programs across the country.