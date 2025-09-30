Killing of Arise TV anchor regrettable – Information minister

Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, as regrettable and a grievous loss not only to her immediate family and the Arise News team, but to the Nigerian media fraternity and the nation.

In a letter of condolence he signed and addressed to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Nduka Obaigbena, Idris stated, “I write to convey our deepest condolences to you and the entire ARISE News family on the shocking and untimely death of your esteemed anchor, Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who by every account was a vibrant and a dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.”

Idris said he was saddened by the “heinous incident that cut down a promising young journalist in her prime,” adding that “Ms Somtochukwu’s tragic death is a grievous loss not only to the ARISE News family but to the Nigerian media fraternity, and indeed the nation.”

He gave assurances for a swift investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the death of the late news anchor.

The minister extended his “heartfelt sympathy to the parents, siblings, colleagues, and all who knew and loved the late news anchor,” and prayed that God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.