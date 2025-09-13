Kidney Disease: 5 early signs your body is warning you

Kidney disease, often described as a “silent illness,” develops gradually and may not show obvious symptoms until significant damage has occurred. The kidneys, two bean-shaped organs located just below the rib cage, filter waste, balance fluids, and produce hormones essential for healthy blood and bone function.

When these organs are compromised, toxins accumulate in the body, leading to serious complications such as high blood pressure, anaemia, weak bones, nerve damage, and even heart disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects nearly one in ten people worldwide, yet many remain undiagnosed until the advanced stages. Detecting problems early is therefore critical to protecting kidney health and preventing the need for dialysis or transplant.

Here are five early warning signs your body may be sending, and why paying attention to them is vital.

1. Persistent Fatigue and Low Energy

When kidneys are unable to filter toxins efficiently, waste builds up in the blood. This can cause constant tiredness, difficulty concentrating, and weakness. In many cases, the kidneys also stop producing enough erythropoietin, a hormone that stimulates red blood cell production. Low red blood cell counts can lead to anaemia, which further increases fatigue.

According to the National Kidney Foundation and Mayo Clinic, persistent fatigue is one of the most common early signs of kidney disease.

2. Swelling in Ankles, Feet, or Hands

One of the kidneys’ key roles is to remove excess sodium and fluid from the body. When this process is impaired, fluid builds up in tissues, leading to noticeable swelling, particularly in the ankles, feet, and hands. Known as oedema, this swelling can also appear in other areas and should always be checked by a medical professional.

The National Health Service (NHS) highlight oedema as a classic symptom of kidney problems.

3. Puffy Eyes and Foamy Urine

An early indicator of kidney problems is the leakage of protein into the urine, called proteinuria. This can result in foamy or bubbly urine and puffiness around the eyes, especially upon waking. While occasional changes may occur due to dehydration or diet, ongoing symptoms suggest a possible underlying kidney disorder.

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that foamy urine and puffiness around the eyes are warning signs of protein leakage caused by kidney damage.

4. Frequent or Reduced Urination

Shifts in urination patterns are often a warning sign of kidney disease. Some individuals may experience increased frequency, particularly at night (nocturia), while others may notice a decline in urine volume. Pain during urination or changes in urine colour, such as blood-stained or cloudy urine, should not be overlooked.

Both Mayo Clinic and the Cleveland Clinic identify changes in urination as early warning signals of kidney trouble.

5. Constant Nausea and Metallic Taste in the Mouth

When kidney function declines, waste products such as urea remain in the bloodstream. This condition, known as uraemia, may trigger nausea, vomiting, a metallic taste in the mouth, and loss of appetite. Over time, it can lead to unintended weight loss and malnutrition if left untreated.

The National Kidney Foundation and Johns Hopkins Medicine both emphasise nausea and taste changes as common signs of advanced kidney disease.

Why Early Detection Matters

Kidney disease often progresses quietly, making regular screening essential. Doctors recommend routine blood and urine tests, particularly for people with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, family history of kidney disease, or being over the age of 60.

Tests such as serum creatinine, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), and urine protein checks can detect early damage. With timely intervention, including lifestyle adjustments and medication, progression can be slowed and outcomes greatly improved.

Key Takeaway

Your kidneys work silently every day to keep your body balanced and healthy. Ignoring their early warning signs can lead to severe, life-threatening complications. If you experience fatigue, swelling, foamy urine, changes in urination, or persistent nausea, seek medical advice promptly.