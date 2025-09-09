Kidnapped Army Major in Delta community rescued, rushed to hospital

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI— The army officer abducted in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Major Josiah, has been rescued by villagers from the deep forest of Tuomo community.

The officer was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday night by armed youths, who stormed his lodge, ransacked it, and whisked him away to the creeks of Burutu Local Government Area.

Community sources said he was later found in the forest where the kidnappers abandoned their vehicle. According to accounts, palm-wine tappers and lumberers discovered him tied inside a canoe with gunshot wounds on his leg and hand.

He was first taken to a nearby camp for safety before being conveyed by canoe to the community. The community subsequently alerted the military Joint Task Force (JTF), which moved him to safety.

Efforts to reach the military command in Bomadi were unsuccessful, but a source confirmed that Major Josiah has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.