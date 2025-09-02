Keystone Bank chairman, Ada Chukwudozie charges bankers on integrity, innovation at CIBN induction ceremony

L-R: Akin Morakinyo, Registrar/CEO, CIBN; Dr. Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman, Keystone Bank; Prof. Pius Deji Olanrewaju, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN; Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Managing Director/CEO, Credit Registry; and Mr. Alhassan Abdulkarim, Executive Director, Jaiz Bank Plc, during the CIBN Chartered Banker Induction and Prize Awards Ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday.

By Peter Egwuatu

Lady Dr Ada Chukwudozie, chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, has urged the next generation of Nigerian bankers to embrace integrity, innovation, and lifelong learning as the bedrock of success in today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.

She made the call while addressing over one thousand new inductees at the 2025 Chartered Banker Induction and Prize Awards Ceremony organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Saturday in Lagos.

While commending the CIBN for its pivotal role in promoting professionalism, ethical conduct and excellence in the Nigerian banking industry, Lady Chukwudozie noted that the large number of inductees underscores both the institute’s growing relevance and the increasing importance of ethical and professional standards in the financial system.

Highlighting the theme of the event, “The Smart Banker’s Compass: Innovate, Adapt and Solve Like a Pro,” she stressed that while technology and innovation are key drivers of the industry, integrity remains the true capital of banking.

“The banker of the future must innovate, adapt, and above all, remain ethical. Profit without integrity is destructive, and progress without trust is unsustainable,” she said.

According to her, banking is not only about figures or profits but about people enabling small businesses to grow, helping families achieve their dreams, and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing financial services.

Lady Chukwudozie reaffirmed Keystone Bank’s commitment to collaborating with the CIBN in nurturing a new generation of professionals who will not only adapt to the future but also shape it.

“At Keystone Bank, we firmly believe that the sustainability of our industry depends on deliberate human capacity development. Our Learning Academy is fully accredited by the CIBN as a training centre of excellence. We run programmes for both fresh graduates and experienced staff, invest in their professional growth, and proudly celebrate the induction of 14 of our staff members today,” she concluded.