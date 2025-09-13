Kebbi: Gov Idris’s record, Malami threat, and road to 2027

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Two years after he took office, Governor Nasir Idris has recast much of Kebbi’s public landscape. Roads that had stalled for years are being revived. A long-delayed state secretariat has been completed and occupied. Health facilities are being overhauled. Farmers across riverine belts are getting solar pumps and other inputs intended to keep paddies green through the dry season. Those achievements anchor the governor’s case for a second term. They also set the terms of the political fight ahead, now complicated by the return of Abubakar Malami to Kebbi’s radar after the former attorney general joined the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

This is a competition between program and profile. Idris brings a record that can be shown in tarmac, classrooms, hospital wards, and farm compounds. Malami brings a national name, legal experience, and the political shock value of a defection into a smaller party that wants to expand its footprint. Which of those narratives will hold sway in 2027 depends less on slogans and more on delivery between now and the election.

Idris’s Delivery

The most visible thread of the administration is infrastructure. Since 2024, the state has announced several road projects aimed at reconnecting emirates and opening market access for farmers. One headline contract is the reconstruction of the Koko to Zuru to Mahuta to Dabai corridor, a long-stalled route revived with an advertised budget of about ?64 billion. When completed, proponents say, the highway will cut travel times between agricultural hubs and ports of trade that feed Kebbi’s rice economy. The governor has also pushed urban works in Birnin Kebbi and repairs to township roads in Yauri and other localities, giving him physical projects to show in each emirate.

Agriculture is the second pillar. Idris made dry-season farming a central plank of his early administration, distributing thousands of solar-powered pumps, tillers, and other inputs to boost irrigation and seed production. The state framed the program as part of a broader push to turn Kebbi into a more resilient breadbasket, with rice at the center. Those interventions matter politically because they reach smallholders who decide elections at the ward level. They also matter economically if they shrink harvest risk and improve incomes.

Health and social services have been managed as high-visibility projects and, at times, tough management decisions. The government moved several departments from Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital to Kalgo General Hospital to allow for comprehensive remodelling of the older facility. The work has produced friction, including dismissals and public disputes, but it also signals an effort to modernize the health system with rehabilitation and new equipment. Argungu General Hospital has been renovated and commissioned, giving the governor another tangible item on the scoreboard.

Education and civil service reforms round out the record. Idris has emphasized teacher welfare, periodic payrolls, and recruitment drives in sectors where his union background brings credibility. The administration widely publicized pay and pension releases, and it has pushed for school renovations and new mega school projects to arrest decay in public classrooms. Those moves are less flashy than a road opening, but they matter to literate urban voters and state employees who relay their experience into community opinions.

Taken together, the projects help explain why the state accounts list nearly ?79 billion spent on major projects in 2024. That figure has become shorthand for the governor’s claim that he is turning campaign promises into visible outcomes. Voters will judge the claims by what they can see and touch: completed lanes, functional clinics, steady salaries, and inputs in farmer hands.

The Malami variable

Abubakar Malami’s defection from the All Progressives Congress to the ADC is the single event that recalibrates the contest. Malami announced his move in July 2025, citing national governance concerns and positioning himself within a broader opposition coalition. That national profile gives him two advantages. First, his name attracts media attention and donor interest. Second, he can recruit political actors who feel sidelined in the ruling party or who seek a new vehicle for local ambitions. If Malami can translate national traction into ward networks and trusted local agents, he becomes a disruptive force in a state that usually rewards incumbency.

But the move has limits. ADC remains an underdeveloped structure in many states.

Success for Malami requires building an organizational base that can handle voter mobilisation, logistics on election day, and vote protection challenges. It also requires convincing local powerbrokers and traditional leaders to commit, not merely to appear at rallies. For now, his defection is a potent signal and a test of whether a national brand can be married to ground-level discipline in Kebbi’s highly localised political terrain.

Battlegrounds

The first battleground is delivery. Roads must be passable, not only promised. Pumps must be installed on individual plots, not stacked in warehouses. Wards and LGAs that show clear improvements will likely remain loyal to the administration. Voters in Birnin Kebbi and other urban centres will remember whether the Secretariat functions and whether hospitals and clinics keep appointments and stock essential medicines.

The second battleground is public sector morale. Idris’s union credentials are useful, but they are also an obligation. If teachers, local government staff, and pensioners experience punctual payments and transparent benefits, the governor’s networks will carry that message into compounds and market squares. Missed payrolls or uneven disbursements will quickly be weaponized by opponents and amplify local grievances.

The third battleground is opposition coordination. A fractured opposition helps incumbents, but a disciplined alliance can make plurality races competitive. Malami’s ADC could play spoiler if it pulls votes from the APC in swing wards or if it persuades sections of the PDP to coordinate behind a single candidate in specific parts of the state. That scenario is the real political risk for Idris.

Plausible strategy

The governor’s path to a second term is straightforward, though execution is hard. Finish the flagship works that matter for mobility and trade. Translate agricultural inputs into measurable yield gains and clear cash flows for farmers. Keep the civil service and teachers on the side of the state with reliable payrolls and visible benefits. Make hospital modernisation a patient-centered story with measurable outcomes such as reduced waiting times and restored departments. Finally, localise the message. Avoid national debates that dampen turnout. Make the campaign about Kebbi roads, Kebbi clinics, Kebbi paddies, and Kebbi teachers. Those are the things voters understand at the household level.

On the political front, the administration can try to neutralise Malami by cutting deals with local opinion leaders and by expanding patronage in a way that reinforces ward networks. Alternately, it can try to absorb dissident APC actors who might be tempted to join Malami. Both approaches require careful balancing of incentives and public goods so the governor does not appear transactional to voters who are watching service delivery.

The economy remains a wildcard. Food and fuel price shocks could erode gains from farm programs. Security incidents in border areas could make mobility and market access harder, reducing the political impact of new roads. And Malami’s legal acumen and federal connections mean he could mobilise resources and lawyers in the event of a tight contest, complicating a straightforward incumbency advantage. All of these variables make the 2027 contest contingent on the next two planting and harvest cycles and on how well the state can turn projects into lived improvements.

At this moment, the balance tilts in favour of Nasir Idris. He is the incumbent with a clear project list and several high-visibility wins he can show to voters. His office holds the budget and the state machinery that, if well managed, can deliver steady messages and services across emirates. The arrival of Malami in the ADC, however, has changed the arithmetic. The contest is now not only about delivery but about contestation between a performance narrative and a high-profile challenge that seeks to capitalise on any slippage.

The decisive period is the one before campaign season in 2027. If Idris converts contracts into durable lanes, inputs into real harvest gains, and hospital renovations into improved care, his incumbency will be hard to dislodge. If projects stall, payments falter, or the economy worsens, Malami’s candidacy could become the focal point for protest and coalition-making that turns plurality into danger for the governor.

For now, the story is not finished. It is a race between what a government can finish and what an opponent can mobilise. Kebbi voters will decide which of those versions of progress matters most at the ballot box.